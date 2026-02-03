Netflix India Slate 2026: Ikka, Hum Hindustani, Gandhari, Ghooskhor Pandat, Streamer Announces Movies Lineup

Netflix revealed its India lineup for 2026, with updates on new originals and upcoming films. The slate includes titles such as Akshaye Khanna’s Ikka, Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Hindustani, Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari, and Rajkummar Rao's Toaster, along with several other movies set to stream this year. The platform is also bringing back a fresh sequel to the popular movie Lust Stories. Here is the complete list of Netflix movies releasing in 2026.