Netflix India Slate 2026: Ikka, Hum Hindustani, Gandhari, Ghooskhor Pandat, Streamer Announces Movies Lineup
Netflix India Slate 2026: The streaming giant reveals its India lineup of new originals and upcoming films. From Sunny Deol’s Ikka to Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Hindustani, here is the complete list of movies releasing this year.
Netflix revealed its India lineup for 2026, with updates on new originals and upcoming films. The slate includes titles such as Akshaye Khanna’s Ikka, Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Hindustani, Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari, and Rajkummar Rao's Toaster, along with several other movies set to stream this year. The platform is also bringing back a fresh sequel to the popular movie Lust Stories. Here is the complete list of Netflix movies releasing in 2026.
Netflix Slate 2026 - Movies To Look Forward
Ikka
After delivering a standout performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna will next appear in Ikka. The film also features Sunny Deol.
Hum Hindustani
Saif Ali Khan is set to star in a period drama highlighting the behind-the-scenes story of India's first election. It also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and is titled Hum Hindustani.
Made In Korea
Gandhari
Taapsee Pannu will headline Gandhari.
Takshakudu
Ghooskhor Pandat
Lust Stories 3
Accused
Maa Behen
Toaster
