Om Bheem Bush, a Telugu comedy-drama starring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, is set to premiere on OTT after hitting the screens on March 22. The film which marked the trio's second film together after Brochevarevarura was a laughter riot.

When and where to watch Om Bheem Bush

The official Instagram page of Prime Video shared a poster of the film announcing that the film will premiere on April 12. "Three scientists. one wild treasure hunt. guaranteed chaos #OmBheemBushOnPrime, Apr 12," the caption read. The film follows three doctorates Krish, Vinay, and Madhav who establish an enterprise Bang Bros A to Z Services in a village called Bhairavapuram to earn easy money.

However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Krish falls madly in love with the Sarpanch’s daughter. In order to marry her, he and his friends must retrieve a treasure guarded by a ghost in the haunted Sampangi Mahal. As they embark on this daring mission, they encounter a myriad of challenges. How Krish unravels the ghost's past, addresses his own unresolved issues, and secures the treasure forms the crux of Om Bheem Bush. The film is produced by Sunil Balusu and Vamshi Krishna Reddy under the banner of V Celluloid.

(A still from Om Bheem Bush | Image: Instagram)

Om Bheem Bush box office collection

The film opened at ₹1.75 crore at the domestic box office and witnessed an upward trend in the collection owing to positive word of mouth. On Saturday and Sunday, the film earned ₹2.5 crore and ₹2.35 crore, respectively. By the end of the first week, the film was able to mint ₹10.6 crore in India. After 13 days, the film managed to earn ₹12.56 crore.