×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Parineeti Chopra On Gaining 15 Kg For Amar Singh Chamkila: No Fun In Looking Like Yourself In Biopic

Parineeti Chopra opened up about the fun she had while shooting for Amar Singh Chamkila. The actress gained 15 kg for her role in the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra, who essays the role of Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila, has opened up on the fun she had while shooting for the movie under the guidance of director Imtiaz Ali. The team of the movie recently made an appearance on a chat show where they talked about the making process of the film. The actress revealed she gained 15 kg weight for her character. 

Parineeti Chopra on her transformation for Amar Singh Chamkila

Talking about her experience portraying Amarjot's role, Parineeti shared,  “Under Imtiaz’s guidance, the amount of fun I have had shooting this film with all the food and parathas he has fed me, I don't think I will have so much fun doing any other film.”

 

On her transformation for the role, the 35-year-old actress added, “There is no fun in looking like your own self in a biopic. I gained 15 kg immediately because I wanted to look like Amarjot. She performed at shows during her pregnancy, and I had to look the part.”

What is Amar Singh Chamkila about? 

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'. Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audience to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar.

 

Amar Singh Chamkila shows the untold true story of Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music. However, his music angered several in his village, leading to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, it is streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

3 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

5 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

7 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

10 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

11 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

14 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

14 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

14 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

14 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

14 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

15 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

16 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

19 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

20 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo