Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila debuted on Netflix on April 12. Based on the life of the slain Punjabi singer, the musical drama has received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Days after the release of the movie, Parineeti, who plays Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner, took to her social media handle to pen a note of gratitude.

Parineeti Chopra pens a note of gratitude after Chamkila response

On April 14, two days after the release of the musical drama, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the time she shot for the movie. She also shared an posted a photo with the director Imtiaz Ali from the film set.

Parineeti wrote in the caption, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping).” She mentioned a line that resonated with her while reading the reviews of the film. Parineeti added, “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere! “ The film marks the actress’ full-fledged acting venture after the 2023 biographical drama Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar which failed to impress at the box office. She played a relatively smaller part in the rescue drama.

Priyanka Chopra, Triptii Dimri & others review Amar Singh Chamkila

Several actors from Bollywood shared their reviews of the musical drama after its release. Parineeti’s cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to laud the good ratings Amar Singh Chamkila has received. She shared a poster of the film with the caption, “Congratulations Imtiaz Ali, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good.”

A screengrab of Triptii's post | Image: Instagram

Apart from Priyanka, Animal star Triptii Dimri, who attended Amar Singh Chamkila screening on April 11 in Mumbai, took to Instagram to share that it was one of the 'best’ films she has seen in a long time. She shared, “Chamkila is an honest..pure..beautiful and also a heartbreaking journey of an artist.” The actress thanked Imtiaz Ali for the ‘masterpiece’. Other actors like Kartik Aaryan, Avinash Tiwary and Wamiqa Gabbi have also shared their positive reviews of the film.