Pushpa 2 On OTT: Major Disappointment Accompanies Digital Premiere Of Allu Arjun Starrer

Pushpa 2 On OTT: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screen on December 5. The movie garnered a massive collection at the box office and attracted people to houseful theatres till the sixth week of its theatrical run. After a successful run on the big screens, the movie is all set to premier online, however, it is not good news for all fans.

Pushpa 2 to begin its OTT journey

After almost two months of theatrical release, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to premiere online. The Allu Arjun starrer actioner will debut on Netflix on January 30. However, the movie will be available only in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Viewers will have to wait a little longer for the Hindi version of the movie to be released online.

Netflix shared on X (formerly Twitter) the announcement of the film streaming on the platform. The post read, "The man. The myth. The brAAnd 🔥 Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!" Interestingly, the reloaded version with an extended cut will be premiered on OTT.

Pushpa 2 eyes Dangal's record worldwide

While Pushpa 2 continues its dream run at the domestic box office, things are looking great for the movie overseas as well. As per Sacnilk, the movie has minted ₹269 crore in overseas collection in 32 days. The Allu Arjun has become the second-highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide.

Can Pushpa 2 beat Dangal at worlwide box office? | Image: X