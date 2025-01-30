Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Fans Question Netflix For Delay In Kannada Dubbed Reloaded Version

Pushpa 2 The Rule (Reloaded Version) On OTT: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has finally made its digital debut on Netflix today, January 30. To fans' delight both the versions - theatrical and reloaded version (with extra 23 minutes) - have been released. However, to Kannada fans' disappointment, the reloaded version has not been released in their language, leading to a major outrage on the internet.

Fans unhappy with Netflix for not releasing Pushpa 2 Reloaded Version in Kannada

On Thursday, Netflix took to their official Instagram handle and announced that people can watch the Reloaded Version from today. However, they added that movies in the Kannada language will release soon. "This fire is now alive, and The Rule has begun. Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 extra minutes on Netflix, out now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam! Kannada coming soon," read the caption.

Soon after Netflix dropped the post, netizens flooded the comment section, questioning them about why there was a delay. A user wrote, "Why there's a delay in the Kannada version!" Another user wrote, "Gali sunne ke baad hindi dubbed laya hai" referring to the streaming giant's earlier message of delay in the Hindi version, but it's now streaming after fans' repeated requests. "Why Kannada version is coming late and when it will release," a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Pushpa 2 The Rule fever takes over the internet AGAIN

As the movie has released on Netflix, the fans have once again flooded X but this time with clips from the movie. They also noticed the streaming giant's updated bio that reads, "This page is under Pushpa's Rule". A user shared a fighting clip on X and wrote, "When the hero, director, musician went to God mode is a cinema."

Another fan shared an emotional scene from the movie and wrote, "Iconic moment alert! Pushpa raj reclaiming his chain is a cinematic masterpiece! The swagger, the attitude, the revenge!"