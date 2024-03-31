Advertisement

Rajinikanth commenced his year at the theatres with his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture - Lal Salaam. Packaged as a Rajinikanth film, Lal Salaam simply featured the actor in an extended cameo, in the role of Moideen Bhai. The actual faces of the film, were actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Despite much promotion and carrying hefty cameos from the likes of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev, the film failed to fetch much traction at the box office, raking in ₹32.65 crores in worldwide collections.

Lal Salaam's digital debut delayed?



Lal Salaam has been facing a delay in marking its digital premiere. Buzz around its OTT availability, had suggested that the film would be ready to stream by March 8 on Netflix. Post March 8, the speculated date for the film's OTT release was pegged at March 21. As the date neared, speculations zeroed in on March 29. With the date having just passed, the film is yet to be made available for streaming.

As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film's OTT debut is now set for April 12. Not just a change in date, but the report also strongly suggests that the chosen platform for Lal Salaam, which was initially supposed to be Netflix has now been changed to Sun NXT. Official confirmations are yet to come through.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth admits to having purposely extended Rajikanth's Lal Salaam cameo



In a media interaction following the release of Lal Salaam, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, as per a 123Telugu report, opened up about how she purportedly stretched out Rajinikanth's role in the film. If any other actor were to essay that role, the screen time for the same would not have extended beyond ten minutes. Aishwarya elaborated how the decision was a strategic one, keeping in mind audience expectations.

She said, "Daddy's character was originally intended to be a 10-minute cameo. He should actually appear in the film's second half. But people come to the theatre to see my father. Fans shouldn't be disappointed, and hence, we made changes to the entire script. The entire edit was reshuffled in the last two days".