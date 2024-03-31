×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Rajinikanth Starrer Lal Salaam OTT Release Delayed To April?

Lal Salaam released in theatres on February 9. The veteran actor featured in an extended cameo in the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam
लाल सलाम में रजनीकांत | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajinikanth commenced his year at the theatres with his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture - Lal Salaam. Packaged as a Rajinikanth film, Lal Salaam simply featured the actor in an extended cameo, in the role of Moideen Bhai. The actual faces of the film, were actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Despite much promotion and carrying hefty cameos from the likes of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev, the film failed to fetch much traction at the box office, raking in ₹32.65 crores in worldwide collections. 

Advertisement

Lal Salaam's digital debut delayed?


Lal Salaam has been facing a delay in marking its digital premiere. Buzz around its OTT availability, had suggested that the film would be ready to stream by March 8 on Netflix. Post March 8, the speculated date for the film's OTT release was pegged at March 21. As the date neared, speculations zeroed in on March 29. With the date having just passed, the film is yet to be made available for streaming.

Advertisement


As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film's OTT debut is now set for April 12. Not just a change in date, but the report also strongly suggests that the chosen platform for Lal Salaam, which was initially supposed to be Netflix has now been changed to Sun NXT. Official confirmations are yet to come through.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rajinikanth admits to having purposely extended Rajikanth's Lal Salaam cameo


In a media interaction following the release of Lal Salaam, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, as per a 123Telugu report, opened up about how she purportedly stretched out Rajinikanth's role in the film. If any other actor were to essay that role, the screen time for the same would not have extended beyond ten minutes. Aishwarya elaborated how the decision was a strategic one, keeping in mind audience expectations.  

Advertisement


She said, "Daddy's character was originally intended to be a 10-minute cameo. He should actually appear in the film's second half. But people come to the theatre to see my father. Fans shouldn't be disappointed, and hence, we made changes to the entire script. The entire edit was reshuffled in the last two days". 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma on IPL

a few seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B's K3G Trivia

2 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Shaheen on Babar Azam

5 minutes ago
Yash's family, Ram Charan family

Stars Celebrate Easter

6 minutes ago
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Triple Murder in Lucknow

6 minutes ago
BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

7 minutes ago
Rainfall

'Orange Alert' in NE

7 minutes ago
Crew Box Office Collection

Female Led Heist Movies

10 minutes ago
No Parking, Halting on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg Tomorrow: Delhi Police

Mathura Road

10 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay On Dissing Debutant

11 minutes ago
Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan Fan

12 minutes ago
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two female Players

Deepak released on bail

14 minutes ago
Christina Ricci

Christina On Finances

15 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Reese On Kerry

16 minutes ago
Sussane Khan

Hrithik With Saba-Sussane

17 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Meme

18 minutes ago
nia

NIA DG

20 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo