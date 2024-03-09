×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwarya Admits To Purposely Extending Father's Cameo In Lal Salaam

Aishwarya's last directorial Lal Salaam, featured her father Rajinikanth in a cameo. She has now shed light on how the character was initially conceptualised.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya with Rajinikanth
Aishwarya with Rajinikanth | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lal Salaam released in theatres on February 9. The ambitious project, featuring cameos from the likes of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev, failed to make much of an impact, either critically or commercially. Aishwarya, who helmed the project, has now opened up about accentuating her father's role in the film to cater to audience expectations.

Advertisement

Aishwarya spills the beans on Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam cameo


As per a recent 123Telugu report, Aishwarya has opened up about her father Rajnikanth's cameo as Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam. She shared how though the original character had a screen time spanning just ten minutes, the role was extended keeping in mind the audience's desire to see her father on screen in an impactful role.

Advertisement


She said, "Daddy’s character was originally intended to be a 10-minute cameo. He should actually appear in the film’s second half. But people come to the theatre to see my father. Fans shouldn’t be disappointed, and hence, we made changes to the entire script. The entire edit was reshuffled in the last two days."

Advertisement

Aishwarya says she could not achiever her vision for Lal Salaam


Aishwarya also admitted to not being able to achieve that which she set out to, with Lal Salaam. The directress particularly blamed last-minute changes motivated by commercial placements, as a key reason behind the failure. Not just this, she has also taken criticism about the allegedly 'confusing' storyline in the first half of the film, on her chin. What's more, despite the film's failure she has put down Lal Salaam as a learning curve in her quest to become a reputable director. 

Advertisement


She said, "The content of Lal Salaam is very good, but we couldn’t achieve the desired result due to the last-minute changes and addition of commercial elements. People told me they got confused with the proceedings in the first half. But I am satisfied as a filmmaker with Lal Salaam since I learned a lot."

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

an hour ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

19 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

21 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Ahan Shetty In Sanki

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Bihar Govt Will Form Committee: Amit Shah on Action Against Land Mafia

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Target is to Become Developed Nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. I know what it's like to lose to India's 'B' Team: Ex-Aussie captain Tim

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. Raanjhanaa Director Anand L Rai To Make OTT Debut With Romance Show

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo