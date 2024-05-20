Advertisement

Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is all set to make its digital debut soon. The actor essays the titular role in the biographical drama film. After a successful theatrical run, the movie will soon premiere on OTT.

When will Swatantrya Veer Savarkar be released online?

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar hit the big screens on March 22. After nearly 2 months of release, the film is all set for its digital premiere which will be on the 141st birth anniversary of the eponymous revolutionary. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on May 28.

Announcing the news on social media, the streaming platform wrote in the caption, “Ankhand Bharat tha unka sapna, Hindutva thi jiski buniyaad. Watch the untold story of #VeerSavarkar - ‘India’s Most Dangerous Revolutionary Ever’, premiering on his 141st birthday, 28th May only on #ZEE5.” Along with starring in the movie, Hooda also marked his directorial debut with the film. Ankita Lokhande played a pivotal role of the protagonist’s wife Yamuna Bai in the film.

What did Randeep Hooda say on lukewarm box office response to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar?

In an earlier conversation with Tried and Refused Productions, Randeep addressed the lukewarm response to his film at the domestic box office. The movie opened to a decent ₹1.05 crore in India. Addressing the same, Randeep said, “Mr Savarkar went through this all in his life. People were trying to box him and shoot him down but he survived that and so will the film. Though we did not start off well I think it’s reaching people now.”



The actor argued that the word of mouth for the movie is ‘great’ which has aided in the positive growth of the film. He added, “People look at it from a different point of view, different glasses, very few just look at it as just cinema because it already has the colour of politics on it. The time of release did not help us. I wanted to release it on Independence Day last year, but there were a lot of problems going on between us, the makers and money. But to release it after elections would have been too much. This movie has already been my life for the last 2 years and as an artiste, I need to do more variations of myself than be stuck with one for too long.” Veer Savarkar hit the big scenes on March 22.