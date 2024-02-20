Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Yodha Locks OTT Platform Ahead Of Release

Ahead of the release, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha has already secured an OTT platform for its streaming premiere after the theatrical run.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddharth Yodha
Siddharth Yodha | Image:IMDB
Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, will hit the screens on March 15. Ahead of the release, the film has already secured an OTT platform for its streaming premiere after the theatrical run. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

Where will Yodha stream after its theatrical run? 

As per 123Telugu, the OTT rights to Yodha have been purchased by Amazon Prime Video for a significant sum. An exciting teaser was released earlier on Monday, February 19, along with the announcement. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen in a fierce avatar. The actor was saving hostages from a plane hijack. Before the teaser, the makers unveiled a poster of the film. 

 

Originally slated to release on November 11, 2022, Yodha was later postponed to July 2023, then to September 15, December 15, and December 8 until this date. 

What did Sidharth say about his upcoming Yodha?

Sidharth Malhotra, speaking about his role in 'Yodha', expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray a character that pushes his artistic boundaries. He said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

