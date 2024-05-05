Advertisement

Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, will hit theatres in less than a week. The biographical film focuses on Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist who founded Bollant Industries. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, details about Srikanth's OTT partner has surfaced online. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and also features Sharad Kelkar, Jyothika and Alaya F in prominent roles.

Where to watch Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao?

As per media reports, streaming giant Netflix has bagged the OTT rights for the film Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao. The film will start streaming on the platform after the conclusion of its theatrical run. The biopic focuses on Srikanth Bolla, an Indian industrialist best known for founding Bollant Industries. Established in 2012, the company pioneers job opportunities for unskilled and differently-abled people, allowing them to produce environmentally friendly products. The film follows Srikanth's struggles after being born vision-impaired in 1992 in Seetharamapuram village, Machilipatnam, in India's then-undivided Andhra Pradesh state. The film depicts his battles since childhood.

Rajkummar Rao on playing real-life characters onscreen

In Srikanth, Rao essays the role of the titular industrialist who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Talking about his duty towards real-life characters, he said, "In biopics, you're portraying a real-life character. Some people know that character, if not all. So, there's always that comparison. If you hit it right, you'll get a lot of love because people would be like, ‘Wow, he's actually recreated the same person for us on screen'."

He further added, "But if we hit it wrong, then there's a big problem. It's not a responsibility, but there's some duty towards the person whose life you're portraying because he has his people around who know him for such a long time. So, there's some kind of duty towards his life." Meanwhile, the film will release in theatres on May 10.