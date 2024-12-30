Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shaitaan, Munjya, Crew: Bollywood Biggest Hits Of 2024 On OTT, Know Where To Stream

2024 has been underwhelming for Bollywood releases, with more misses than hits. While Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 turned out to be a blockbuster, becoming the 2nd highest Hindi grosser of all time, the festive season saw some relief with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again acquiring hit status. As the year draws to a close, here is how you can watch the year's biggest Bollywood hits on OTT if you have missed out on catching them in the theatres.

Representative image | Image: Freepik

Stree 2

The horror comedy is the biggest commercial hit of this year. After its successful theatrical run, the movie landed on OTT and received a good response. Set in the town of Chanderi, Stree 2 sees the town dwellers fighting against Sarkata, the headless monster.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerged as the second-highest Hindi grossing film this year. It also surpassed Singham Again after releasing in a direct clash with the Ajay Devgn -fronted multi-starrer.

Where to watch: Netflix

Singham Again

The third entry in Rohit Shetty's copverse, Singham Again is an action extravaganza. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar , Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the Diwali hit is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone star in India's first aerial action film Fighter. It emerged as the 4th-highest-grossing Hindi film this year but received mixed reviews.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shaitaan

Horror film Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan. It successfully ran in cinema halls and scared many with its deft storytelling and gripping performances.

Where to watch: Netflix

Munjya

Munja is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horrorverse and emerged as a sleeper hit. Based on Marathi folklore, the horror-comedy stars Abhay Verma and Sharvari.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon fronted Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya presented the new concept of a man falling in love with a robot Sifra (Kriti). While the sequel of the film has been teased at the end, you can enjoy this comedy film on OTT.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Crew

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu star in the heist comedy Crew. Though the film could not perform at the box office as expected it still emerged as a hit.