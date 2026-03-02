Tanvi The Great On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Directorial Online

Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' is all set to kickstart its digital journey from March 3 on Prime Video.

On Monday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, expressing excitement about the film's OTT journey.

He wrote, "Every film is special. But some films become a part of your soul. Tanvi The Great is one such film for me." Recalling the process of making the film and seeing the audience's response, the actor added, "We made this film with belief. Belief in courage! Belief in goodness! Belief that being different does not mean being less. From theatres to festivals... from cinema halls to quiet, emotional messages from strangers... this journey has been deeply personal."

He added, "And now, I am very happy to tell you all that Tanvi The Great is premiering on Amazon Prime on 3rd March. Now the film belongs to you. You can watch it with your family. With your children. With your parents. Sit together. Laugh together. Feel together. This is not just a film. It is a story of heart. Of dignity. Of resilience.If you believe that cinema can still inspire... If you believe that stories can still heal...Then please watch Tanvi The Great. And if it touches you, tell someone about it.Because goodness grows when shared. With gratitude always, Anupam #TanviTheGreatOnAmazonPrime @amazonprime @primevideoin @anupamkherstudio."