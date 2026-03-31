Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Radhika Sarathkumar's Tamil Blockbuster Online?

Thaai Kizhavi Release Date: Radhika Sarathkumar's blockbuster comedy drama is all set to make its digital debut in the second week of April 2026. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film earned positive reviews from the critics and audience.

When and where to watch Thaai Kizhavi?

The film is all set to premiere on JioHotstar on April 10. The streaming giant shared a teaser on its official X page, and captioned it as "Thaaikizhavi Jiohotstar la vasool panna vanthukirukka. #ThaaiKizhavi streaming from April 10 only on #JioHotstar". This announcement has brought a wave of happiness to fans as they have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film online.

The film tells the story of a fiercely independent and intimidating elderly woman who lives in a rural village. People know her for her tough, ruthless, and blunt nature, especially in her role as a moneylender. Because she strictly collects every due payment, the locals fear her.

Apart from Radhika, the film also stars Raichal Rabecca, Athadi Kumaran, Singampuli and Munishkanth in pivotal roles. Nivas K Prasanna has composed the music, and Sivakarthikeyan has bankrolled this comedy drama set in rural India.

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Thaai Kizhavi box office report

Reportedly, the budget of Thaai Kizhavi, Kollywood's biggest hit this year, is just ₹9 crore. Its successful run has assured producers and trade experts once again that even small-budget films can work wonders if the content is strong. Although it opened to a slow start on its first day, the film’s box office collections gradually improved over the weekend. In its first week, Thaai Kizhavi earned ₹23.25 crore, followed by ₹19.45 crore in the 2nd week, ₹11.55 crore in the third week and ₹3.15 crore in its ongoing 4th week. Total collection so far in India has been ₹57.40 crore.