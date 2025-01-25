Published 12:32 IST, January 25th 2025
Tovino Thomas-Trisha Starrer Identity To Stream On THIS OTT Within A Month Of Theatrical Release
Identity OTT Release Date: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer grossed ₹18 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹12 crore.
Identity OTT Release: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan's action thriller, which released in the theatres on January 2, is all set to make its digital debut later this month. Upon release, the movie received mixed reviews from critics and had moderate commercial success. The movie was able to collect ₹18 crore worldwide against the budget of ₹12 crore.
Where and when to watch Tovino Thomas starrer Identity
The movie will stream on ZEE5 from January 31 and it was confirmed by the official page of the OTT streaming giant wrote, "Unravel the mystery! #Identity streams on ZEE5 from 31st January. Don’t miss the twists and suspense! PREMIERES 31st JANUARY.” The post also specifies that the movie will be available in languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version is likely to release later.
The movie is making its OTT debut within a month of release.
What else do we know about Identity?
A sketch artist and a cop work together to unravel the identity of an elusive killer using the descriptions of his face, etched into the memory of an eyewitness to the brutal crime. Apart from Tovino and Trisha, the movie also stars Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, and Shammi Thilakan. The film is written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. It has been produced by Raju Malliath and Dr. CJ Roy, and distributed by Gokulam Movies through Dream Big Films.
