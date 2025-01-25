Tovino Thomas-Trisha Starrer Identity To Stream On THIS OTT Within A Month Of Theatrical Release

Identity OTT Release: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan's action thriller, which released in the theatres on January 2, is all set to make its digital debut later this month. Upon release, the movie received mixed reviews from critics and had moderate commercial success. The movie was able to collect ₹18 crore worldwide against the budget of ₹12 crore.

Where and when to watch Tovino Thomas starrer Identity

The movie will stream on ZEE5 from January 31 and it was confirmed by the official page of the OTT streaming giant wrote, "Unravel the mystery! #Identity streams on ZEE5 from 31st January. Don’t miss the twists and suspense! PREMIERES 31st JANUARY.” The post also specifies that the movie will be available in languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version is likely to release later.

The movie is making its OTT debut within a month of release.

What else do we know about Identity?