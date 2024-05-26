Advertisement

Varshangalkku Shesham released in theatres on April 11 this year, along side Fahadh Faasil's latest hit, Aavesham. Despite the divided traffic and the immensely positive word of mouth surrounding the latter, Varshangalkku Shesham emerged as a successful sleeper hit at the box office. The film is now eyeing a digital release.

Varshangalkku Shesham to marks its digital premiere



As per a recent 123Telugu report, the makers of Varshangalkku Shesham have zeroed in on a release date for the film on OTT. The Pranav Mohanlal film will be made available for streaming on Sony LIV, starting June 7. The Vineeth Srinivasan film also features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, and Neeraj Madhav in key roles. The film as a matter of fact, carries a meta reference as it shines the spotlight on two ordinary men leave their hometown to chase their dream of becoming big in the world of 1970s and '80s South Indian cinema.

Interestingly, Nivin Pauly, who holds a key role in the film, had been apprehensive with how his character's dialogues were shaping up. His key concern at the time of filming had been how "self-trolling" his lines were in their nature, and if the audience would really take to that kind of humour. The film however, has performed rather well, putting the actor's concerns to rest.

A look at Varshangalkku Shesham's box office



Varshangalkku Shesham was built on a humble budget of a mere ₹8 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹38.2 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹80.85 crores. Varshangalkku Shesham has become the sixth film following a spate of big successes, to cross the 50-crore mark at the box office this, in context of the Malayalam film industry.

Advertisement

The other films are Premalu, Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys, The Goat Life, and Aavesham.