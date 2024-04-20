Advertisement

The Gujarati supernatural horror thriller Vash, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, is coming back on OTT. The film, which released in theatres in 2023, would have been available to stream much sooner if Shaitaan's team hadn't intervened, striking a deal with Shemaroo, which owns the rights, to push the date forward until after the Hindi version's theatrical run. For those unversed, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of Gujarati film Vash.

Vash to return on OTT

After Shaitaan's theatrical run came to an end, the makers of Vash decided to release the film back on OTT. ShemarooMe recently took to their social media handle to make the announcement. They wrote, "What can a father free his dear daughter from the spell of charm...@ShemarooMe on the app #April26 is coming to demonize the demons all in his #Vash."

In May of last year, it was reported that the creators of Shaitaan had reached an agreement with the Vash and Shemaroo team to postpone any streaming plans. According to this agreement, the original film was not even permitted to be posted on YouTube, preventing audiences from viewing it. Interestingly, the makers of last year's Telugu film Salaar took a similar approach, removing nearly all copies of the Kannada original Ugramm from various platforms.

What is the storyline of Vash?

Vash, which is set in the state of Gujarat, chronicles the seemingly perfect life of Atharva, an Ahmedabad-based pilot who lives with his wife Beena, and their two children, Ansh and Aarya. But an impromptu family trip to a remote village uncovers a web of evil plans masterminded by Pratap, an enigmatic stranger with dark secrets.

With Pratap's cunning assistance, Atharva and his family find themselves pawns in a deadly game in a terrifying dimension controlled by black magic. The full scope of Pratap's nefarious activities gradually comes to light as Atharva fights evil forces to defend those he loves.