Wonka On OTT: When And Where To Watch The Timothee Chalamet Movie Online In India

Advertisement

Wonka is the live-action film headlined by Timothee Chalamet. Based on Roald Dahl's 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the film features the origin story of Wonka. The film hit the big screens in December 2023 and will finally debut on OTT after being on rent for several days.

Where to watch Wonka online in India?

The Paul King-directed musical fantasy movie will stream on JioCinema. The film, headlined by Timothee Chalamet will stream from May 3 on the platform, However, as of now the movie will stream only for the subscribers of premium users. The Hollywood movie will be available in the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi languages.

Sharing a clip of the film on Instagram, the streaming platform wrote “Step into a world of pure imagination. ✨#Wonka streaming on #JioCinema May 3rd onwards. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi.”

Wonka boasts of a star-studded cast



Wonka features Timothee Chalamet in the lead as Willy Wonka. The film notably features Hugh Grant in the role of Oompa-Loompa, Rowan Atkinson as the Priest, Olivia Colman and Calah Lane among others. The story is inspired from the Roald Dahl classic Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

The film bagged Timothee Chalamet a Golden Globe nomination for the category of Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, a potential win he lost to Paul Giamatti's performance in The Holdovers. The film also has a BAFTA nomination under the category of BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film, with Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby and Alexandra Derbyshire making up the list of nominations.