Yodha hit the big screens on March 15 after being postponed multiple times. The action flick is led by Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. After a lukewarm response at the box office, the movie has now made its digital debut.

Where to watch Sidharth Malhotra’s action film Yodha online?

Yodha received an underwhelming response at the box office upon release. After almost a month of theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on digital platforms. The action movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

However, the film is currently only available only on rent. Audiences willing to watch the film can rent it for ₹349 on the streaming service.

How much did Yodha earn at the box office?

The GQ report places Yodha's estimated budget at ₹55 crore. The film opened to a decent ₹4.1 crore on its first day in India. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections currently stand at ₹35.56 crore. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹53.5 crore.

Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, the action thriller chronicles the life of an Indian soldier who finds himself embroiled in conspiracies. Yodha will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and has gone through several delays in terms of its release. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but was pushed to July 2023. The makers then decided to postpone the film to September 15 and then again to December 15, before finally releasing it on March 15.