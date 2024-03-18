×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Yodha On OTT: Where To Watch The Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Action Thriller

Yodha hit the big screens on March 15. The film features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yodha
Yodha | Image:YouTube Screengrab
Yodha debuted in theatres on March 15. The movie is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra while Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani play a pivotal role in the film. The film is running successfully in theatres, raising anticipation for its digital debut. 

Where to watch Yodha online? 

The Sidharth Malhotra starrer is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. Released alongside Adah Sharma’s Bastar: The Naxal Story, the action film opened to a decent ₹4.1 crore. In its three-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹16.85 crore, as per Sacnilk. Amid the successful run, fans are eager for the film’s digital debut. 

Yodha will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. After its theatrical run, subscribers of the streaming platform can enjoy the film for free at the ease of their home. While it is not known when the film will premiere on OTT, it is anticipated to make a debut after a month of its release in theatres. 

What is Yodha about? 

Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, the aerial-action thriller chronicles the life of an Indian soldier who finds himself embroiled in conspiracies. Yodha will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and has gone through several delays in terms of its release. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but was pushed to July 2023. The makers then decided to postpone the film to September 15 and then again to December 15, before finally releasing it on March 15. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

