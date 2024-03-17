×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Witnesses A Massive Jump

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has minted ₹5.75 crore on the second day. The film had an overall 18.83 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra Yodha
Sidharth Malhotra Yodha | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani released in theatres on March 15. On the second day of its release, the film witnessed a massive jump in its collections. Yodha, helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, minted ₹9.85 crore net in India in its two-day run in theatres.

Yodha opens to a decent start at the box office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has minted ₹5.75 crore on the second day. The film had an overall 18.83 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy with 61.25 percent followed by Pune. Meanwhile, the morning shows registered an occupancy of 9.80 percent.

 

 

Meanwhile, the afternoon shows had an occupancy of 16.26 percent, evening shows had an occupancy of 20.10 percent, and the night shows had the highest occupancy of 29.14 percent. Yodha faces stiff competition from Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's Shaitaan.

 

Yodha vs Bastar

Yodha clashed at the box office with Bastar: The Naxal Story, a political drama film that reunited the cast of The Kerala Story, including actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Based on the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, Bastar stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles. Bastar starring Adah Sharma witnessed a poor footfall on its second day in theatres with only 12.58 percent occupancy. Meanwhile, the film collected ₹75 lakh on its first Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹1.15 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra stars in Yodha as an off-duty soldier aboard a terrorist-hijacked passenger plane. When the engine stops working, he plans to beat the hijackers and keep the passengers safe. Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, and others also star in the action-packed film.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bansuri Swaraj

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

2 minutes ago
Rajnith Reddy

Ranjith Reddy Resigns

5 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

9 minutes ago
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Sheyphali B Sharan

18 minutes ago
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass

ED Summons Delhi CM

18 minutes ago
Dattatreya Hosabale

India News LIVE:

19 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli

No Rahul in Amethi?

22 minutes ago
Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy expansion

30 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala's father

Sidhu's Baby Brother

36 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Iyer marks IPL return

36 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

IPL 2024: Top 5 Players

37 minutes ago
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa

Samosa In Danger

42 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Jal Board Case

an hour ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Leaves Mumbai

an hour ago
Stock market news

US Fed rate decision

an hour ago
Crew Movie

CBFC Changes In Crew

an hour ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked MV Ruen

MV Ruen Rescued

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World14 hours ago

  2. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo