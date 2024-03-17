Advertisement

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani released in theatres on March 15. On the second day of its release, the film witnessed a massive jump in its collections. Yodha, helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, minted ₹9.85 crore net in India in its two-day run in theatres.

Yodha opens to a decent start at the box office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has minted ₹5.75 crore on the second day. The film had an overall 18.83 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy with 61.25 percent followed by Pune. Meanwhile, the morning shows registered an occupancy of 9.80 percent.

Meanwhile, the afternoon shows had an occupancy of 16.26 percent, evening shows had an occupancy of 20.10 percent, and the night shows had the highest occupancy of 29.14 percent. Yodha faces stiff competition from Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's Shaitaan.

Yodha vs Bastar

Yodha clashed at the box office with Bastar: The Naxal Story, a political drama film that reunited the cast of The Kerala Story, including actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Based on the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, Bastar stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles. Bastar starring Adah Sharma witnessed a poor footfall on its second day in theatres with only 12.58 percent occupancy. Meanwhile, the film collected ₹75 lakh on its first Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹1.15 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra stars in Yodha as an off-duty soldier aboard a terrorist-hijacked passenger plane. When the engine stops working, he plans to beat the hijackers and keep the passengers safe. Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, and others also star in the action-packed film.