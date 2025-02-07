Mrs X Review: Sanya Malhotra’s 'Feminist Film' Exposes Deep-Rooted Patriarchy, Netizens Are All Praise For It

Mrs movie X Review: Sanya Malhotra starring home drama released on Zee5 on February 6, 2025. A remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, the film revolves around a woman who attempts to find her place in the world after getting married into a strict patriarchal family. Since the trailer release, fans have been waiting for the movie to touch the ground. And cinemagoers took no time to share their reactions on X(formerly Twitter) after bingeing 1 hour and 46 minutes straight on the screens in the early morning.

Netizens share verdict on Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs

Early reviews have lauded the actress for her outstanding performance and the film's impactful storyline. Fans had high hopes, and the filmmakers have successfully met their expectations. With an IMDb rating of 8.2/10, Mrs has generated significant buzz since its premiere at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Here’s what viewers and critics have to say about the film.

One viewer commented, “While it stars my favourite actress of the era: Sanya Malhotra, Mrs. on Zee5 does not come close to the original Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen. It fails to leave that everlasting impact on you that the original movie did. A good try nonetheless.”

Another remarked, “Sanya Malhotra is terrific in a scathingly powerful attack on patriarchy.” Someone else added, “As Richa, Sanya Malhotra is excellent. Her finest performance yet. You just want to protect Richa from the world.”

What Mrs is about?

The movie stars Sanya Malhotra, along with Kanwaljit Singh, and Nishant Dahiya. The film portrays a woman who is a trained dancer and dance teacher; but after marriage has to navigate the challenges of marriage, as she tries to follow her own path, find her voice, and express herself freely even as society imposes expectations with regard to her marital life.