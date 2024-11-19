Published 15:45 IST, November 19th 2024
Nayanthara Bares Her Life Behind Arclights In Documentary: 7 Shocking Revelations By Lady Superstar
Nayanthara's documentary Beyond The Fairytale spills some hot tea on shocking revelations and controversial quotes that match up to the drama.
- Entertainment News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale: 7 shocking revelations | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:41 IST, November 19th 2024