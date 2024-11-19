sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 15:45 IST, November 19th 2024

Nayanthara Bares Her Life Behind Arclights In Documentary: 7 Shocking Revelations By Lady Superstar

Nayanthara's documentary Beyond The Fairytale spills some hot tea on shocking revelations and controversial quotes that match up to the drama.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale: 7 shocking revelations
Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale: 7 shocking revelations | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:41 IST, November 19th 2024

Kerala