One Piece Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Platform - The Ultimate Guide To Netflix's Live-Action Web Series | Image: X

One Piece Season 2 release date: The countdown has begun for Netflix's live-action pirate adventure series. Series creator Eiichiro Oda previously revealed that the story will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island. Now, just days before the Tudum event on May 31, Netflix released a new teaser clip for the live-action anime adaptation with a big hint.

One Piece Season 2 release date: When and where to watch?

Many media reports suggest that Netflix plans to announce the official release date for One Piece Season 2 during TUDUM on Friday, May 31.

These speculations come after a teaser clip lasting one minute features the Straw Hat crew returning for a slumber party. They grab popcorn and get ready for Tudum’s global fan event. "TUDUM is right around the corner... and something sweet along with it," the creators shared in an Instagram post.

The makers also confirmed that filming for the second season of the live-action pirate adventure series is complete. The cast marked the conclusion of production with a special behind-the-scenes photograph.

One Piece Season 2: Returning and new cast

Returning Cast:

Iñaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy, with Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

New Cast Members:

Charithra Chandran joins as Miss Wednesday, alongside Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr Hiriluk. Daniel Lasker takes on the role of Mr 9, with Camrus Johnson as Mr 5 and Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine. David Dastmalchian portrays Mr 3, Werner Coetser plays Dorry, and Brendan Murray appears as Brogy.

Clive Russell steps in as Crocus, Callum Kerr as Smoker, and Julia Rehwald as Tashigi. Rob Colletti is cast as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Joe Manganiello as Mr 0. Lera Abova takes on the role of Miss All-Sunday, Rigo Sanchez plays Dragon, and Yonda Thomas portrays Igaram. James Hiroyuki Liao appears as Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill as Chess, and Anton David Jeftha as KM.

About One Piece plot and more

The franchise centres on young pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy) as he embarks on a journey across the seas with his Straw Hat crew — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Romero), and chef Sanji (Skylar).

Luffy aspires to become the King of the Pirates by uncovering the legendary treasure, One Piece, left behind by the notorious pirate Gold Roger (Dorman).

This live-action pirate adventure is a collaboration with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. For Season 2, Joe Tracz will join Matt Owens as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer.