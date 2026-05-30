OTT Releases In June: Dhurandhar The Revenge, Maa Behen, Gullak 5, House Of The Dragon 3, Raakh, Patriot, The Bear 5, Avatar Fire And Ash And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases In June: From new Hindi movies like Bhooth Bangla, Maa Behan and Dhurandhar: The Revenge and series Brown, Raakh, The Bear season 5, House Of The Dragon 3 and more, there's a lot to look forward to on OTT in June. Find out what's streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

Don’t Call It A Comeback

From dramatic last-second victories to heartbreaking collapses, Don’t Call It a Comeback revisits some of the most unforgettable turnarounds in sports history. The docuseries will stream from June 1.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Made In India: A Titan Story

Inspired by Vinay Kamath's acclaimed book on the rise of Titan, the series chronicles the remarkable journey behind the creation of one of India's most successful and beloved brands. The show starring Naseeruddin Shah as the legendary JRD Tata and Jim Sarbh as Titan's visionary architect Xerxes Desai will stream from June 3.

Where to watch: MX Player

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The sequel to the 2025 spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge 'Raw & Undekha' version will make its digital premiere on June 4 in India. The uncensored version has released internationally and is trending on streaming charts overseas. The Ranveer Singh starrer will look to multiply its viewership after it arrives on streaming in India.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Pyramid Scheme

Goldy, an ambitious yet impatient young man, dives into a pyramid marketing business in his pursuit of quick wealth. What begins as a shortcut to success quickly spirals into chaos, putting his future at risk. The new series stars Paramvir Cheema and Ranvir Shorey and will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Patriot

The Malayalam action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanam features Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil. It follows a defence expert and former JAG officer who goes on the run to expose politicians and corporate tycoons misusing a government defence spyware to spy on everyday citizens. The movie was a moderate box office success and will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Brown

The gritty crime thriller is set in Kolkata. The intense series stars Karisma Kapoor as Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop struggling with her personal demons while hunting a serial killer on the loose. The show will premiere on June 5.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Maa Behen

Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Ravi Kisan star in this crime thriller set in a small town in India. The new cast and the quirky storyline has already made it one of the most anticipated soon-to-stream movies. It will debut on June 4.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gullak season 5

The new season of the heartfelt drama series Gullak will stream from June 5. A major cast change sees Anant Joshi step in to play Annu Mishra as Vaibhav Raj makes an exit from the show. The story of the Mishra family moves ahead in this seven-episode season.

Where to watch: SonyLIV



Office Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso fame star in a saucy rom-com about a secret office romance and the chaos two workaholics get into following their hearts. The new movie will stream from June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Every Year After

Inspired by Carley Fortune’s novel, the romantic drama series reflects on how love and time shape what people become. It stars Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett and Michael Bradway and will stream from June 10.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Raakh

The crime series takes place in a town gripped by sudden terror following the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers. Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir feature in it. Raakh will stream from June 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bhooth Bangla

Reuniting Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, this horror-comedy revolves around a vengeful spirit targeting newly married brides due to a tragic past. The movie is filled with humour and jump scares and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and more. After box office success, Bhooth Bangla will stream from June 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Your Fault: London

After the explosive events of My Fault: London, Noah and Nick return—stronger, closer, and more in love than ever. The steamy movie stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in the lead roles and will stream from June 17.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar season 2

Two families are locked in conflict over deep-rooted societal and caste differences, igniting a cycle of revenge. When a love story goes wrong, it sets off a powerful chain of events that escalates tensions and reshapes the lives of everyone involved. The new series stars Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu and new episodes will stream from June 19.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

House Of The Dragon season 3

The third season of the GoT spin-off House Of The Dragon will premiere on June 22. Apart from dragons and the battle for the Iron Throne, this season will also feature the gruesome The Battle of the Gullet.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Avatar: Fire And Ash

The third Avatar movie, Fire And Ash, was a box office success. It will stream in India on OTT from June 24.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Avatar: The Last Airbender 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere its second season on June 25. Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) will fight new battles in the upcoming seven-episode season.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Bear season 5

The fifth and final season follows Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) departure from his restaurant business to focus on himself, leaving co-partners Sydney, Richie and Natalie in charge. The multiple Emmy winning series is concluding this June and fans will like to tune in from June 25.