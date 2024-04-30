Advertisement

May 2024 offers a thrilling experience to all movie buffs as an array of movies and web series are scheduled to debut on multiple OTT platforms. No matter what your preferences are in entertainment crime thrillers, romantic dramas, or other genres, digital platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and Disney+Hotstar are preparing to roll out a wide range of content. Check out the list below:

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. The series is set against the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s, Heeramandi is about the lives of tawaifs living in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. The highly-anticipated show will release on May 1 on Netflix.

(A still from the trailer | Image: IMDb)

The Idea Of You

A romantic comedy-drama directed by Michael Showalter, stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, in the lead. The film chronicles the love affair between a single mother and the lead singer of a popular boy band. It will premiere on May 2 on Prime Video.

The Broken News Season 2

Indian news channels Awaaz Bharati News and Josh 24/7 have opposing principles that lead to a fierce rivalry. The dynamic journalists attempt to balance their lives while facing an uncertain future. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre, the series will stream on May 3 on Zee5.

Shaitaan

Supernatural horror thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, will premiere on Netflix on May 3. The story revolves around a family whose lives are disrupted when their eldest daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger. The family then endeavours to stop the possession and uncover the stranger's motives.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Manjummel Boys

A survival thriller stars an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. The film enjoyed a great run at the box office, minting more than ₹200 crore. Now, the film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5.

The Atypical Family

It tells the story of Bok Gwi-joo (Jang Ki-yong) and his family with superpowers abilities losing their abilities due to chronic disease however their lives change after intertwined with Do Da-hae (Chun Woo-hee). It will premiere on May 4 on Netflix.

Aadujeevitham - The GOAT Life

The survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is based on the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer, one among thousands of Indians who were forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia as goatherds on secluded farms in the deserts by the native Arabs. The film will release on May 10 on Disney+Hotstar.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Yodha

After terrorists hijack a passenger plane, an off-duty soldier aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails. Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna's action thriller will premiere on Prime Video on May 15.

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1

It revolves around an eponymous fictional family and is set in the competitive world of Regency era London's ton during the social season in the early 1800s, where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society. The third season will follow the story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Bridgerton Season 3 have been split into two batches of four episodes, with Part 1 premiering on May 16 on Netflix.



(A still from the teaser | Image: Netflix)

Madgaon Express

Directed by actor Kunal Khemu, it stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead. It follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. It will release on May 17 on Disney+Hotstar.