OTT Releases This Week: Cross Season 2, Kohrra Season 2, Lead Children, Love Is Blind Season 10 And More To Stream | Image: X

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies and web shows such as Cross Season 2, Kohrra Season 2, Lead Children and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Cross Season 2

Cross Season 2 is an Amazon Prime Video original series. This thriller stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, who takes on a fresh case while tracking a vigilante who targets billionaires. The new season also introduces additional cast members, including Matthew Lillard.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: Feb 11

Kohrra Season 2

This new chapter moves away from the first season's setting of Jagrana, introducing a fresh case and a new investigative partnership in the mist-laden town of Dalerpura, Punjab.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: Feb 11

Lead Children

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: Feb 11

Advertisement

Love Is Blind Season 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: Feb 11

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Where to watch: Zee5

Release Date: Feb 11

Baby Girl

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Release Date: Feb 12

Joe’s College Road Trip

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: Feb 13

Museum of Innocence

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: Feb 13

The Art of Sarah