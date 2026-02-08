Updated 8 February 2026 at 16:51 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Cross Season 2, Kohrra Season 2, Lead Children, Love Is Blind Season 10 And More To Stream
From Kohrra Season 2 and Cross Season 2 to Lead Children and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, here's everything new in movies and web series that are dropping on OTT in India this coming week.
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies and web shows such as Cross Season 2, Kohrra Season 2, Lead Children and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
Cross Season 2
Cross Season 2 is an Amazon Prime Video original series. This thriller stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, who takes on a fresh case while tracking a vigilante who targets billionaires. The new season also introduces additional cast members, including Matthew Lillard.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: Feb 11
Kohrra Season 2
This new chapter moves away from the first season's setting of Jagrana, introducing a fresh case and a new investigative partnership in the mist-laden town of Dalerpura, Punjab.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: Feb 11
Lead Children
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: Feb 11
Love Is Blind Season 10
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: Feb 11
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Where to watch: Zee5
Release Date: Feb 11
Baby Girl
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: Feb 12
Joe’s College Road Trip
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: Feb 13
Museum of Innocence
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: Feb 13
The Art of Sarah
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: Feb 13
