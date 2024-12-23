OTT Releases This Week: Cubicles 4, Girls Will be Girls, Twisters & More Movies, Web Series To Watch During Christmas 2024

OTT Releases This Week: Christmas and New Year's are around the corner and OTT platforms are bringing entertainment to your home with various new titles across genres. From light-hearted comedy series Cublicles season 4 to action film Twisters, there is much to look forward to on streaming platforms. Here's what to watch during the holiday period.

Nirangal Moondru

The Tamil language film has recently made its OTT debut and if you have missed out on watching it in cinema halls, catch up on it from the comfort of your home. The suspenseful drama stars Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar and Rahman.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Pottel

Pottel is a rustic village Telugu language drama that has Ananya Nagalla as the main lead. it is now streaming on two platforms.

Where to watch: Prime Video and Aha

Girls Will Be Girls

Produced by Ali Fazal and Richs Chadha under their banner, Girls Will Be Girls is available in two languages for streaming on digital.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mura

In Trivandrum, four dare to do inseparable friends from raw, rustic background Anandhu, Saji, Manu, and Manaf plan the ultimate heist. Mura was a decent success in theaters and is now available for streaming.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Madanolsavam

After a long gap, the Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer comedy entertainer Madanolsavam has finally started streaming online. Those who have missed the film in theatres can stream it at home.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Swipe Crime

The Hindi web series is earning praise for its storytelling and subject matter. Watch it for a fun time with friends and family.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Six Triple Eight

The Six Triple Eight is a 2024 American war drama film written and directed by Tyler Perry. It has recently started streaming.

Where to watch: Netflix

Twisters

Twisters is a 2024 American disaster film directed by Lee Isaac Chung from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith, based on a story by Joseph Kosinski. The film did well during its box office run and can now be enjoyed on OTT.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Laid

The new English web series can be enjoyed during the holiday period. The synopsis reads, "Men in love are dying in unusual ways for the same woman, who must come to terms with her complicated past."

Where to watch: JioCinema

Cubicles season 4

Cubicles' is back with Season 4! Now a thriving team lead, Piyush grapples with uncertainty, anxiety and dual responsibilities while his company undergoes a tumultuous acquisition.