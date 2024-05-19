Advertisement

OTT platforms have a lot of interesting titles to offer to the viewers of the digital medium this week. While new shows and movies will debut in the coming week, some of the interesting ones that you may have missed out on can also be watched. Check it out here.

Dune Part 2

The Hollywood epic stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Dune Part Two is available on rent on Prime Video but will release on JioCinema on May 21 as well.

A still from Dune 2 | Image: IMDb

The Kardashians season 5

The Kardashians revolves around the personal lives of the sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, their half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner. The Kardashians season 5 will release on May 23 on Disney+Hotstar.

The Kardashians poster | Image: IMDb

Madgaon Express

The dark comedy stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. It marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu and is available for free streaming on Prime Video.

Madgaon Express | Image: IMDb

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer rom-com landed on OTT nearly a year after its theatrical release. The film can be streamed on Jio Cinema.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke poster | Image: IMDb

Bridgerton 3

The popular Netflix series has dropped its latest season. Part 1 of the show is now streaming now with more episodes to follow.