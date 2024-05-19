Updated May 19th, 2024 at 20:17 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Dune Part 2, Bridgerton 3, Madgaon Express And More Titles To Stream
From Bridgerton season 3 to Dune Part 2, here is your streaming guide to new titles coming on OTT this week. Check out the complete list.
OTT platforms have a lot of interesting titles to offer to the viewers of the digital medium this week. While new shows and movies will debut in the coming week, some of the interesting ones that you may have missed out on can also be watched. Check it out here.
Dune Part 2
The Hollywood epic stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Dune Part Two is available on rent on Prime Video but will release on JioCinema on May 21 as well.
The Kardashians season 5
The Kardashians revolves around the personal lives of the sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, their half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner. The Kardashians season 5 will release on May 23 on Disney+Hotstar.
Madgaon Express
The dark comedy stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. It marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu and is available for free streaming on Prime Video.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer rom-com landed on OTT nearly a year after its theatrical release. The film can be streamed on Jio Cinema.
Bridgerton 3
The popular Netflix series has dropped its latest season. Part 1 of the show is now streaming now with more episodes to follow.
