OTT Releases This Week (January 26-February 1): Bridgerton 4, Gangnam Project, The Wrecking Crew, Take That And More Titles To Binge-watch

January 2026 is all set to conclude, and with the last week of the month around the corner, we have brought you the list of movies and web series slated to release. From a highly anticipated series, Bridgerton Season 4 and Gangnam Project, to a mini docuseries on boy band Take That. The list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Take That

This is a limited docuseries offering a glimpse into never-before-seen archival footage to chart the rise, fall, and record-breaking reunion of one of the UK’s most iconic boy bands. It will stream on January 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

33 Photos from the Ghetto

This tells the story of photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto during the April 1943 uprising and its brutal repression. It will release on January 27.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Wrecking Crew

Buddy cop action comedy film stars Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Claes Bang. It follows two half-brothers, who must work together to unravel a conspiracy behind their father's murder. The film will release on January 28.

Where to watch: Prime Video

A Letter To My Youth

It is a story about a rebellious teen and a reserved caretaker, who form an unlikely bond in an orphanage. It will stream on January 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

96 Minutes

American crime thriller directed by Aimée Lagos, starring Brittany Snow, Evan Ross and J. Michael Trautmann. It hit the theatres in 2012 and will now release on the digital platform on January 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gangnam Project

The series stars Julia Kim Caldwell as Hannah Shin, a Korean Canadian teenager with dreams of becoming a K-pop star. The series will release on January 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bridgerton Season 4

The upcoming season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his romantic life with Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. The story will navigate through romance, heartbreak and self-discovery, with some twists in the lives of other family members. The first part of Season 4 will release on January 29.