×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

OTT Releases This Week: Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Merry Christmas - New Titles To Stream

From thrillers to dramas and rom-com, multiple releases across genres will be available for streaming on digital. Check out the list here.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
OTT Titles
OTT Titles | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

OTT has a lot of options for viewers this week. From thrillers to dramas and rom-com, multiple releases will be available for streaming on digital. Check it out.

Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from March 14. The film captures the highs and lows of the political stalwart.

Main Atal Hoon | Image: IMDb

To Kill A Tiger

India-set Oscar nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger is now available for streaming on Netflix. It is directed by Delhi-based filmmaker Nisha Pahuja.

To Kill A Tiger | Image: IMDb

Merry Christmas

Bollywood thriller Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles has premiered on Netflix on March 10.

Merry Christmas | Image: IMDb

Murder Mubarak

Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor starrer Murder Mubarak is all set to stream on Netflix on March 15.

Murder Mubarak | Image: IMDb

Bandidos

Bandidos follows the journey of treasure hunters and the Spanish show will premiere on OTT on March 13.

Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India. Viewers in India can stream it on March 11 at 4 AM.

Oscars trophy | IMage: IMDb

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

Comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda is streaming on Netflix. the show features comedian Hannah Gadsby and seven genderqueer performers: Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith and Krishna Istha. Gadsby previously released the Netflix specials Nanette (2018) and Douglas (2021).

HanuMan

Teja Sajja starrer mythological superhero film HanuMan was to release on Zee5 on March 8, but now its release has been rescheduled to March 16.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Samosa to Helicopter Rides: EC to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Doctor Roaming Naked In A Government Hospital In Maharashtra, Goes Viral

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. What Is Calligraphy? Here Are Reasons You Should Learn The Art

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Netizens ridicule Shreyas Iyer for flop show in Ranji final

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo