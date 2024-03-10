OTT Releases This Week: Main Atal Hoon, Murder Mubarak, Merry Christmas - New Titles To Stream

Advertisement

OTT has a lot of options for viewers this week. From thrillers to dramas and rom-com, multiple releases will be available for streaming on digital. Check it out.

Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from March 14. The film captures the highs and lows of the political stalwart.

Main Atal Hoon | Image: IMDb

To Kill A Tiger

India-set Oscar nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger is now available for streaming on Netflix. It is directed by Delhi-based filmmaker Nisha Pahuja.

To Kill A Tiger | Image: IMDb

Merry Christmas

Bollywood thriller Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles has premiered on Netflix on March 10.

Merry Christmas | Image: IMDb

Murder Mubarak

Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor starrer Murder Mubarak is all set to stream on Netflix on March 15.

Murder Mubarak | Image: IMDb

Bandidos

Bandidos follows the journey of treasure hunters and the Spanish show will premiere on OTT on March 13.

Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India. Viewers in India can stream it on March 11 at 4 AM.

Oscars trophy | IMage: IMDb

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

Comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda is streaming on Netflix. the show features comedian Hannah Gadsby and seven genderqueer performers: Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith and Krishna Istha. Gadsby previously released the Netflix specials Nanette (2018) and Douglas (2021).

HanuMan

Teja Sajja starrer mythological superhero film HanuMan was to release on Zee5 on March 8, but now its release has been rescheduled to March 16.