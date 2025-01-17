Paatal Lok 2 X Review: Netizens Can't Get Over Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh's Camaraderie, Say 'Kya Kamal Kam Kiya Hai'

Pataal Lok X Review: Jaideep Ahlawat's much-anticipated crime thriller web series is back with another season. The show was released on Amazon Prime Videos on January 17, 2025. The story follows Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, an unassuming Delhi police officer often underestimated by his colleagues. He gets a new case of Nagaland which he has to solve in the second chapter of Paatal Lok. As the show is on-air, netizens shared their reviews on X(formerly Twitter) calling it '10/10' and 'better than the first season'.

Pataal Lok season 2 is better than season 1?

Like the first season, Paatal Lok Season 2 also won fans' hearts. One viewer shared, "Season 2 is officially better than the first! Sudip Sharma has done an outstanding job with the writing. @JaideepAhlawat sir, you are brilliant in everything. What a storyline and an incredible ending! PS: I watched the series at 2x speed."

Another fan expressed, "Just finished binge-watching #PaatalLok2—absolutely 10/10. The entire cast delivered outstanding performances. Congratulations on a hugely successful season. I hope there's more to this story. @JaideepAhlawat."

One tweet read, "What an amazing season... #PaatalLok2 @JaideepAhlawat @IshwakSingh, both of you were phenomenal!" Another user shared, "It's 3:35 am, and I just witnessed the most heartwarming moment in a Hindi web series after ages. In episode 2 of #PaatalLokSeason2, a senior and junior supporting each other while respectfully calling each other 'sir' is exactly what we need in life. #MustWatch."

What Pataal Lok season 2 is about?

Jaideep returned as the committed police officer Hathi Ram Chaudhary, while Abhishek Banerjee portrayed Vishal 'Vish' Tyagi, also known as Hathoda Tyagi. Ishwak Singh impressed as Imran Ansari, Gul Panag shone as Renu Chaudhary and Neeraj Kabi delivered a strong performance as Sanjeev Mehra.