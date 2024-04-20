Raveena Tandon Believes OTT Has ‘Relaxed’ A Lot Of Filmmakers From Box Office Pressures

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon was most recently seen in the movie Patna Shukla. The courtroom drama, also starring Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and the late Satish Kaushik, premiered directly on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Previously, too, the actress has taken up several digital projects.

Raveena Tandon on box office pressures getting relaxed on OTT

In an interview with PTI, Raveena Tandon shared she believes that the OTT medium has “relaxed” a lot of filmmakers as they don’t have the box office pressure. Patna Shukla is the third project for Tandon in the OTT space after Netflix series Aranyak and most recently Karmma Calling, which also premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actress shared, “Everyone wants their show or movie to be a hit, but those constraints that we have to encapsulate everything and establish every character in a cinematic form in two hours, that I think has relaxed the filmmakers a little and enabled them to experiment with the kind of stories they need to tell.” The National Award winner, who is currently shooting for Welcome 3, previously stated, “It's a good time for actors as somewhere a balance has been struck between OTT and theatricals. "These mediums are going hand-in-hand, helping out each other. It's a great time even for female actors. In the '90s, the shelf life of an actress would get over after she got married. She would probably retire or be expected to shift to mother or sister-in-law roles," she added.

Raveena Tandon on contributing to society

"We all have done commercial hits in our lives but I have always believed that society has given us everything -- name, fame and status -- and at some point in our lives, we should contribute to society and this is the medium that we know the best," Tandon told PTI in an interview.

"Using this medium, if I can create a certain amount of awareness or deliver a message that at least brings the conversation to the table, then I would be like, 'Ok, I have done a little bit of my contribution. That's why once or twice a year, I pick up that one topic that I believe will make a difference or something that we need to talk about," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)