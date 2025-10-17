Rise And Fall Winner: Arjun Bijlani Lifts Trophy Of Ashneer Grover's Show, Takes Home Whopping ₹28 Lakh 10 Thousand

Rise And Fall Winner: Ashneer Grover-hosted show concluded with a grand finale in Mumbai today, October 17. Several videos are going viral from the event that show Arjun Bijlani with a trophy and happily smiling for the photos. This tells us that the Naagin actor has won another reality show. Earlier, he was the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Arjun Bijlani beats...

The high-stakes reality show witnessed 16 contestants entering, but only three reached the finale - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola. However, out of them, Arjun managed to make his way to the top and won ₹28 lakh and 10 thousand as prize money.

According to some reports, of the six finalists, Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma and Nayandeep Rakshit were evicted before the final round. The finale was hosted by Ashneer Grover.

What does Arjun Bijlani want to do after leaving the finale set?

In a video going viral on the internet, Arjun can be seen happily posing with his trophy and interacting with the paparazzi. He can be heard saying, "You know, what I really want to do is go home and just lie down on my bed. I think that’s what I really want to do," and then added, “I want to hug my son too". Arjun is known for his roles in popular shows, such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

Tony and Neha Kakkar featured as guests and played games with the participants, including the finalists. Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh delivered an electrifying performance and was later joined by Akriti and Dhanashree.