Roslin OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Malayalam Psychological Thriller Web Series Online

Secret Stories: Roslin is a Malayalam thriller series directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and showrun by Jeethu Joseph for JioHotstar. It stars Meena, Sanjana Dipu (Moothon), Hakkim Shah, and Vineeth in important roles. The story follows a young woman as she uncovers disturbing hidden truths. The supporting cast includes Anishma Anilkumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan, and T.G. Ravi. Find out when and where you can watch the series.

When and where to watch Roslin online?

JioHotstar has announced a psychological thriller series, and now reports suggest the release date. As per 123 Telugu, Roslin will release on February 27, 2026. Although JioHotstar has not made an official statement yet, reports suggest that promotional events have revealed the date. The official trailer and details about versions in other languages should arrive soon.

Veteran actors Meena and Vineeth take on important roles, and Sanjana Dipu, recognised for Moothon, leads the series as Roslin. Mathew George produces the show under the Central Advertising banner. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see if it matches the excitement around it.

This Malayalam psychological thriller series follows a 17-year-old girl haunted by recurring dreams of a green-eyed stalker, turning her nights into terrifying nightmares. Her life grows even darker when the same man appears in real life and arrives at her home as a houseguest. Charmed by him, her parents trust him blindly, which only makes her situation worse. Determined to uncover the truth, she sets out to reveal what lies behind his charm and expose the dark secrets he hides. The gripping sequences build intense suspense and keep viewers hooked throughout.