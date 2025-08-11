Saiyaara OTT Release Date: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Ready To Stream On Netflix, Know When To Watch

Saiyaara OTT release date: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic saga hit the big screens on July 18 and became the sensation of the Hindi film industry. Not just the word of mouth, but the ₹500 crore mark worldwide shouts the plum of success. Many Saiyaarafieds now look forward to watching it again and are waiting for its digital premiere. It has been learned that after the theatrical run, Saiyaara will make its OTT debut on Netflix on September 12, 2025.

When is Saiyaara releasing on OTT?

OTT giant Netflix has reportedly bought the streaming rights to Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to follow the usual eight-week release gap. Casting director Shanoo Sharma reshared an OTTFLIX post stating that Saiyaara will arrive on Netflix on 12 September. Although the platform has not officially confirmed the exact date, this is currently considered the likely release.

The film has already surpassed the box-office collection of Metro In Dino. It marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and tells the love story of rockstar Krishh Kapoor.

Saiyaara crosses the ₹300 crore mark at the box office