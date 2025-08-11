Saiyaara OTT Release Date: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Ready To Stream On Netflix, Know When To Watch

Updated 11 August 2025 at 17:38 IST
Saiyaara OTT release date: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic saga hit the big screens on July 18 and became the sensation of the Hindi film industry. Not just the word of mouth, but the ₹500 crore mark worldwide shouts the plum of success. Many Saiyaarafieds now look forward to watching it again and are waiting for its digital premiere. It has been learned that after the theatrical run, Saiyaara will make its OTT debut on Netflix on September 12, 2025.
OTT giant Netflix has reportedly bought the streaming rights to Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to follow the usual eight-week release gap. Casting director Shanoo Sharma reshared an OTTFLIX post stating that Saiyaara will arrive on Netflix on 12 September. Although the platform has not officially confirmed the exact date, this is currently considered the likely release.
The film has already surpassed the box-office collection of Metro In Dino. It marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and tells the love story of rockstar Krishh Kapoor.
Saiyaara set new records at the domestic box office. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer saw remarkable growth in collections over the following days. Despite fresh releases and tough competition from Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara kept ruling the big screen, drawing audiences to packed theatres. According to Sacnilk, the musical romance earned ₹304.6 crore in India in just 11 days of its theatrical run.
Published On: 11 August 2025 at 17:11 IST