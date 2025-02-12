Published 23:29 IST, February 12th 2025
Sanya Malhotra Starrer Mrs Becomes Most Searched Movie On Google
Zee5 recently shared that Sanya Malhotra's Mrs became the biggest opener ever on the platform and the most searched film on Google.
Sanya Malhotra has been basking in the glory for her stint in the latest Zee5 original film Mrs. The film is about a housewife suffering in her in-laws' house with unheard challenges. Since, its release on February 7 on the OTT platform, the film has been receiving a lot of attention due to the patriarchal mindset that still exists in society. And now, Zee5 shared that it became the biggest opener ever on the platform and the most searched film on Google.
Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs become biggest ever opening on ZEE5
On Tuesday, ZEE5 celebrated the film's success by sharing a poster featuring Sanya Malhotra on Instagram. The platform wrote, "Mrs. makes a BLOCKBUSTER debut! Don't miss it!" The poster highlighted, "Records shattered, Biggest opening ever on ZEE5."'
ZEE5 also announced that the film is the most searched on Google. They shared on social media, “The most searched film on Google—Mrs. is the talk of the town! Watch now, only on #ZEE5. #MrsOnZEE5 #ThankYouMrs.”
Since its release, Mrs. has received positive reviews.
Why do people give good reviews to Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs?
The story centres on a woman who is a skilled dancer and dance instructor. After getting married, she becomes restricted to household duties, struggling to pursue her own path, speak up, and express herself freely under the weight of societal expectations about married life. The film has ignited widespread conversations among women, with many applauding it as a raw and honest portrayal of the uncomfortable realities they encounter daily. Netizens have found the film relatable and well-executed.
