Sanya Malhotra Starrer Mrs Becomes Most Searched Movie On Google

Sanya Malhotra has been basking in the glory for her stint in the latest Zee5 original film Mrs. The film is about a housewife suffering in her in-laws' house with unheard challenges. Since, its release on February 7 on the OTT platform, the film has been receiving a lot of attention due to the patriarchal mindset that still exists in society. And now, Zee5 shared that it became the biggest opener ever on the platform and the most searched film on Google.

On Tuesday, ZEE5 celebrated the film's success by sharing a poster featuring Sanya Malhotra on Instagram. The platform wrote, "Mrs. makes a BLOCKBUSTER debut! Don't miss it!" The poster highlighted, "Records shattered, Biggest opening ever on ZEE5."'

ZEE5 also announced that the film is the most searched on Google. They shared on social media, “The most searched film on Google—Mrs. is the talk of the town! Watch now, only on #ZEE5. #MrsOnZEE5 #ThankYouMrs.”

Since its release, Mrs. has received positive reviews.

