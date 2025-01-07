Scam 1992 Actor Paresh Ganatra On Losing ₹75,000 To Real Harshad Mehta: My Personal Story Made Me Decide...

SonyLiv’s financial fraud web show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story shed light on the infamous 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The show garnered garnered critical acclaim from audience. In a recent interaction, the Paresh Ganatra who featured in the show revealed how he suffered after losing ₹75,000 to the real Harshad Mehta.

Paresh Ganatra’s personal experience on losing money

Paresh Ganatra made an appearance on Digital Commentary’s podcast, he said, “I was working then and my salary was ₹5000 per month. I had ₹75,000 in savings and it was a big amount at that time. I lost it all during the Harshad Mehta scam. Paresh Ganatra also revealed how he bagged the web show, “When I found out about Scam 1992, I insisted that I would play this role despite Hansal Mehta saying it was a small role. It was based on RK Damani, who is the owner of D Mart and my personal story made me decide that I would definitely play it”.

File photo of Paresh Ganatra | Source: Instagram

Scene from Scam 1992 | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Harshad Shantilal Mehta was an Indian stockbroker, businessman, and convicted fraudster. His involvement in the 1992 Indian securities scam led him to do market manipulation. He was later convicted, and died at the age of 47 due to heart attack in 2001.

All about Paresh Ganatra

Paresh Ganatra is renowned TV and film actor. He is best known for his role as Praveen Thakkar from the show Baa Bahu Aur Baby. He has also been part os several shows including Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Chidiya Gear, Khichdi and Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka.

File photo of Paresh Ganatra | Source: IMDb