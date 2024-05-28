Advertisement

Sharmin Segal, who portrayed the role of Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has faced trolling for her performance since the release. However, her co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Haydari and Sanjeeda Shaikh, have been receiving praise for their nuanced portrayal in the series. Speaking of which, a video is going viral on the internet that shows Sharmin calling Aditi a “school girl” and commenting on her punctuality.

According to Aditi Rao Hydari, everyone is late and she is on time: Sharmin Segal

In the viral clip shared by a Reddit user, Sharmin is sarcastically discussing Aditi’s punctuality on the sets of Heeramandi. She said that according to the actress, everyone is late. “Aditi is a good schoolgirl, please understand that. The teacher will say you have to submit your homework at this time and Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time,” Sharmin added.

(A file photo of Sharmin Segal | Image: Instagram)

Her comment on Aditi didn’t go down well with Aditi’s fans and they slammed Sharmin in the comment section. A user wrote, “Sounds like Aditi is a professional who is hardworking and takes her craft seriously. And this one just sounds bitter and jealous.” Another user wrote, “This girl has done nothing spectacular and been hating on every single co-star of hers.” Another wrote, “So, she doesn’t like Aditi doing her job?”

This is not the first time when Sharmin faced a flak for disrespecting a co-star.

When Sharmin Sehgal disrespected Sanjeeda Shaikh

A few days ago a video was going viral on Reddit that showed a journalist asking Sanjeeda if she was scared by the notion of working with Bhansali. The actress said, “He is just a perfectionist. He wants everything to look not mediocre because whatever he does is nothing less than excellence. He is respected all around the world for his brilliant creative mind and incisive honesty towards his craft. He will expect his artist to give that honesty on screen. So I enjoyed all sorts of roops of Mr. Bhansali.”

However, contradicting her statement Sharmin added that perfectionist is “a very basic word” to describe SLB. She stated, “It’s the kind of a word that an outsider who has never worked with him, been on his set and seen the kind of director that he is will use. He adapts to change very well. He likes challenging himself with different things.” Sharmin's statement has sparked criticism from netizens, who accuse her of being "disrespectful" to Sanjeeda.