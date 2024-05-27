Advertisement

Taha Shah Badussha has been in the news owing to his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi. He won many hearts with his role as Tajdar. However, recently the actor is in the news for a completely different reason – his dating life. On Sunday evening, Taha was snapped with his Heeramandi co-star Pratibha Rantta, who potrayed the role of Shama, on a dinner date. Not just this, they left in the same car after posing for the shutterbugs.

Who is Taha Shah Badussha dating?

A video is going viral on the internet that shows Taha and Pratibha Rantta were snapped coming out of a restaurant together after having a dinner. Taha can be seen in a white sheer T-shirt paired with black jeans and a white cap. Pratibha, on the other hand, adorns a pink tank top paired with jeans. She completed her look with a leather bag. The two briefly stopped and smiled at the camera and then left together in the same car.

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section speculating that they are dating. A user wrote called them “Wow”. Another wrote, “Damnnn,” followed by heart-eye emoticons. Others dropped heart and heart-eye emoticons in the comment section.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

When Taha Shah Badussha made his Cannes debut

The actor recently made India proud by walking the red carpet for the first time at 77th Cannes Film Festival in France. In an interview with Film Companion, Taha shared that some people he interacted with recognised him by his Heeramandi character. “There were some incredible people whom I just met from Malaysia. They literally went ballistic! Just before this interview, there was this bunch of girls who went crazy. They were shouting, they weren't saying anything. All of a sudden, I looked this way and they were like, ‘Tajdar! Tajdar!'" he added.