Squid Game 2 A ‘Copy’ Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Netizens Highlights Striking Similarities

Squid Game Season 2: The South Korean series became an overnight sensation ever since its release on December 26. The excitement surrounding the show shows no signs of fading. However, the crazy binge-watchers of the show have left to unravel a major blooper that cannot be unseen. Along with fan theories and reviews for the thrilling game series, netizens also took the opportunity to share some memes showing surprising similarities between Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Squid Games season 2 with many funnily murmuring it a copy of the Indian iconic comedy series.

Netizens compare Squid Game 2 with TMKOC, saying: ‘Simpsons who? We already did it'

A video making rounds on social media has sparked an interesting comparison between the beloved Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and the globally popular Korean series Squid Game. Viewers have pointed out a legitimate similarity between the traditional games in TMKOC and the intense challenges featured in Squid Game 2.

The video highlights scenes from TMKOC where characters play childhood games like stone throwing, spinning tops, and the three-legged race. These games closely resemble those depicted in Squid Game. Interestingly, the TMKOC episodes showcasing these games aired well before the first season of Squid Game, adding a unique perspective to the comparison.

Fans have also noticed that some TMKOC characters, including Dilip Joshi, wear outfits similar to those of the contestants in Squid Game. The video is going viral with many writing funny comments underneath.

Squid Games' viral memes

Memes and posts about Squid Game continue to dominate social media trends. While some have joined in the excitement around the show, others have poked fun at it.