Squid Game 2 Early Reviews: Sequel To Netflix's Biggest Show Of All Time Hit Or Flop? Find Out

Squid Game 2 is finally set to be released this Christmas. The Korean show became one of the most-watched series on OTT despite releasing in a pandemic. Fans of the show have been waiting in anticipation for the sequel for quite long. The series will premiere on December 26 in India, however, several cinemagoers and members of the press who have attended the special screening on December 9, can’t stop themself from sharing their first reaction to Season 2 on X (formerly Twitter).

Squid Game 2 early verdict out: Netizens call season 2 a masterstroke

Squid Game took the world by storm and became a cultural phenomenon. The first season showcased deadly children's games, where contestants risked their lives for a chance at a massive cash prize. The second season is set to explore the dystopian world surrounding the survival game in greater depth. As Netflix held a special premiere event on 9 December, many fans who were attendees, shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the series.

One user commented, "SQUID GAME season 2 was a lot crazier than the first one. It even had its own 'The Deer Hunter' moment that got me all on pins & needles, squeamish. This time it's retribution-based & action-packed. Lee Jung-Jae once again delivered a ferocious performance."

Another viewer praised the plot, writing, "I've seen Squid Game Season 2 and it's insane. The new players, scenarios and twists add so much to the season. A smart addictive continuation to the wonderful story that sets up a BIG season 3. Oh yeah and Thanos.."

One more netizen described the season as superior to the first, stating, "SQUID GAME Season 2 is a masterstroke in escalating the stakes while delving deeper into the human psyche. The plot seamlessly intertwines high-octane action sequences with psychological mind games. Lee Jung-Jae is magnificent. It's bigger and better."

The anticipation among fans has grown, with many eagerly awaiting the final release.

Which actors from the first part will reprise their roles in Squid Games 2?

The second part of Squid Games will follow the dystopian world that is centred around the survival game. It will narrate the events after the victory of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). Park Hae-soo who played Cho Sang-woo and Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) who played the mastermind of the game will not be returning to the second part of the show.

Squid Game season 2 poster | Image: X