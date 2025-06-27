Squid Game 3 X Review: 'Ruined It Like Game OF Thrones', K-Drama Fans Go All Out With Finale Bashing

Netflix’s Squid Game season 3 x review: The deadly story of a ruthless game and survival has come to an end. All the cliffhangers are getting untangled in the last and final season of the South Korean web series. The Squid Game season 3 carries a heavy burden of satisfying the demands of its millions of fans who are waiting to see watch happened to Player 456. Now, the show is finally streaming on Netflix as it premiered today, June 27, and a lot of fans have already binge-watched all six episodes right after their release. Social media is now flooded with spoilers and reviews of the latest season.

Squid Game season 3 gets mixed reviews from netizens

The audience is sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) about Squid Game Season 3, and the reviews are mixed.

One viewer posted, “I finally finished Squid Game Season 3, and all I can say is that because of the spoilers, you can tell how much they altered the original concept… The finale felt too long in parts, and the dialogue for two barely visible characters was made even more ridiculous.”

Another commented, “If you’re overly emotional like me and start crying when your favourite character dies, then don’t watch Squid Game Season 3’s final episodes!”

Someone else shared, “They should’ve cancelled Squid Game Season 3 and focused on making Weak Hero Class 3 a better show.”

Another user expressed, “Six episodes into Squid Game Season 3, and I silently screamed in frustration and misery after every episode.”

All about Squid Game season 3