Squid Game Season 2 X Review: Netizens Rave About Lee Jung-jae And Gong Yoo, Call Storyline 'Intense, Brutal'

Squid Game Season 2 X Review: The much-awaited season of thriller drama has finally premiered on Netflix on December 26. Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the new part sees the return of Lee Jung-Jae as the main protagonist who re-enters the games. Several new cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Sung-hoon also joined the show to add to the intense and thrilling element of the show. Since the release, netizens seem to express their excitement on X (formerly Twitter) with many filled with praises for the storyline.

Netizens gave a positive verdict to Squid Game Season 2

The first season became Netflix's most-watched series in 2021, and it seems season 2 is set to surpass all previous records. Social media is buzzing with reactions to Squid Game Season 2. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have praised its grandness.

One user shared, “What a thriller it was, nail-biting. Great performance by every actor, and the ending nailed it.”

Another enthusiastic fan described it as Netflix’s best series, stating, “This is the best show Netflix has ever, or will ever make.”

“Season 2 is 10x better than the first,” another user raved, while many highlighted specific moments, including a remarkable scene between Gong Yoo and Lee Jung Jae.

Fans going gaga over Gong Yoo and Lee Jung Jae

Taking to X handle, a fan speculated about the twists awaiting Lee Jung Jae, writing, “Squid Game 2 is amazing so far. But at the same time, 456 can’t win again, there is some massive twist coming, or they will just kill him off. I think I’ll be disappointed if that doesn’t happen, but I’m loving it so far.”

Train to Bhusan actor Gong Yoo’s role as the salesman garnered much attention. One fan praised his performance, saying, “#GongYoo’s acting skills are insane…” Another remarked, “Can we also consider the fact that this is Gong Yoo's first time playing a psycho villain role??? And this is the material he's serving??? Give him the best supporting actor award NOW.”

T.O.P, a former member of BigBang, impressed viewers with his portrayal of rapper Thanos. His performance, described as both 'hot' and 'hilarious,' had a fan commenting, “The way he introduced himself as rapper Thanos, so unserious. T.O.P in #SquidGame2.”