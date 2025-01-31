Squid Game Season 3: Netflix Confirms The Release Date For Finale After 'Viral Leak'

Squid Game fans are in for a treat as Netflix announced the much-awaited third and final season of ‘Squid Game.’ The hit Korean drama is set to return on June 27 this year while wrapping up the intense survival series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made during Netflix's Next event on Netflix presentation. Squid Game remains the streamer's most popular series, with season two earning 4.92 billion minutes of viewing in a single week in the U.S. after its release on December 26, 2024.

The final season picks up after the dramatic ending of season two. According to Netflix, the story will follow Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he continues his mission to stop the deadly game. Meanwhile, The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) prepares for his next move, and the remaining players face even deadlier consequences with each round.

According to the publication, Netflix also released a chilling new poster for season three, with the tagline: "Prepare for the final game."

The artwork hints at a more intense and brutal finale, featuring sinister silhouettes of Young-hee and her companion Cheol-su, characters first teased in season two's post-credit scene.