Published 20:53 IST, December 26th 2024
Squid Games Season 2: 'Spoiler-Free' Memes Of The Korean Show Go Viral Within Hours Of Premiere
Squid Games 2 Memes: As soon as the South Korean series premiered on Netflix today, social media users had a field day with the memes and posts about it.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Squid Games 2 Memes: The most awaited show of the year finally premiered on Netflix on December 26. A sequel to the 2021 South Korean series, the show follows the events of a survival game that reflects the desperate need for money in a regressing economy. As soon as the show was released, it became the top trend on all social media platforms. Along with fan-theories and reviews for the show, netizens also took the opportunity to share some memes about Squid Games season 2.
Squid Games related memes go viral
Memes and posts about Squid Games went instantly viral upon the release of the Korean show. However, social media users made sure to steer clear from giving out any spoilers through their posts. While some embraced the hype around the show, others took a dig at it. Some even compared the show with Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome and sharing the climax scene wrote, ‘downloaded the wrong Squid Games’. Take a look at some of the rib-tickling memes.
All about Squid Game 2
Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.
Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series will feature Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:53 IST, December 26th 2024