Updated April 4th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Streaming On OTT: HanuMan, Manjummel Boys, Ripley And More Titles To Binge-watch This Weekend

Whether you're in the mood for suspense, laughter, or heartwarming moments, these OTT releases are guaranteed to keep you entertained.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
Movies streaming on OTT | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
It is Thursday and we are back with a fresh list of movies and web shows that you can binge-watch this weekend in the comfort of your home. Whether you're in the mood for suspense (Ripley), laughter (Yeh Meri Family Season 3), or heartwarming moments (HanuMan), these OTT releases are guaranteed to keep you entertained. So get ready with the bucket of popcorn and clear your weekend schedule.

WEB SERIES

Yeh Meri Family Season 3: It stars Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj. The season follows the Awasthi family, particularly Rishi, as they navigate life's challenges with a mix of comedy, drama, and old-world charm. It is streaming on Amazon miniTV from April 4.

(A poster of Yeh Meri Family Season 3 | Image: Instagram)

Ripley: It is a limited series starring Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning. The show follows the inscrutable Tom Ripley, played by Scott, as he is recruited by a rich industrialist in 1960s New York to bring home his wayward son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn). The period drama is shot in black and white, adding to its moody atmosphere. Ripley is a slow thriller filled with deceit and murder, showcasing Scott's compelling portrayal of the titular character. It will stream on Netflix from April 4.

Parasyte: The Grey - The series promises a thrilling dive into a world of unfathomable creatures and gripping storylines. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this South Korean sci-fi horror series adapts the manga Parasyte, depicting a chilling confrontation with parasitic creatures. It stars Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun. It will air on April 5 on Netflix.

(A poster of Parasyte: The Grey | Image: Netflix)

MOVIES

HanuMan: The superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma, features Teja Sajja alongside Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai. The movie promises a thrilling journey into a new cinematic universe. Set in the fictional realm of Anjanadri, HanuMan follows the story of Hanumanthu, who gains the powers of Lord Hanuman to protect the people of Anjanadri and faces off against Michael after encountering a mysterious gem. It will premiere on April 5 on Disney+ Hotstar, in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

(A poster of HanuMan | Image: Instagram)

Manjummel Boys: Blockbuster hit Malayalam survival thriller is finally debuting on OTT. Starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi S. Poduval, the movie is based on a true incident that happened in 2006. The film is slated to release on ZEE5 on April 5.

Farrey: It stars Alizeh, Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, and Prasanna Bisht. It follows the story of Niyati, an orphaned genius who lands a scholarship at a prestigious school. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes entangled in a cheating racket after helping a wealthy but academically weak classmate during exams. It will premiere on Zee5 on April 5.

Tantra: A timid girl named Rekha possesses an extraordinary power to perceive spirits. When she encounters a malevolent tantric, she's drawn into unravelling dark occult mysteries, putting her life at risk. It will premiere on Aha on April 5.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

