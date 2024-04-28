Advertisement

The upcoming week the OTT has several releases lined up which might pique your interest. From Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Manjummel Boys to The Veil, the digital platforms have a range of movies and web series awaiting you in various languages and genres. Check out the list of titles below:

Honeymoonish

Starring Nour Al Ghandour, Mahmoud Boushahri and Faisal Almezel in the lead roles, the film is about two newlyweds who are on their honeymoon and discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract? Watch to know on Netflix on April 29.

(A poster of Honeymoonish | Image: IMDb)

The Veil

Starring Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan in a thriller series, it follows the relationship between two women playing a deadly game of truth and lies. One woman has a secret, and the other has a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. The series will premiere on April 30 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. The series is set against the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s, Heeramandi is about the lives of tawaifs living in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. The highly-anticipated show will release on May 1 on Netflix.

(A poster of Heeramandi | Image: IMDb)



A Man in Full

It is an upcoming series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane based on Tom Wolfe's novel of the same name for Netflix. The series consists of six episodes. It is about an Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy and tries to defend his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. It is set to premiere on May 2.

Unfrosted

The comedy film directed by Jerry Seinfeld, stars an ensemble cast of Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, and more. The film is loosely based on the true story of the creation of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries. The film is set to be released on May 3 on Netflix.

(A still from Unfrosted | Image: IMDb)

Manjummel Boys

A survival thriller stars an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. The film enjoyed a great run at the box office, minting more than ₹200 crore. Now, the film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5.