Advertisement

Thursday is here and so is our list of movies and web series you can binge-watch this weekend. From an aspirational drama, Jamnapaar and sci-fi thriller Atlas to the action drama Rathnam starring Vishal, OTT platforms are offering a range of movies and shows in various genres.

Jamnapaar

A coming-of-age journey of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky from Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, from disowning his Jamnapaar identity to finally embracing his roots and being proud in the highly competitive backdrop of chartered accountancy life. It will stream on Amazon MiniTV on May 24.

(A poster of Jamnapar | Image: IMDb)

Abar Rajneeti

The political drama is helmed by Sourav Chakraborty and stars Kaushik Ganguly, Ditipriya Roy, Konineeca Banerjee and Arjun Chakrabarty in the lead roles. The upcoming season will see Rashi return to Rijpur to unearth some gruesome truth behind the mysterious monk. But with the unexpected return of a presumed-dead family member, she's drawn into a web of deceit and power struggles ahead of the upcoming by-elections. The second series is slated to release on May 24 on Hoichoi.

¿Quién lo mató?

The investigative series recounts the events surrounding the murder of television host Paco Stanley, telling the story before and after one of the most media events of the late 90s. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 24.

Rathnam

The Tamil action film directed by Hari stars Vishal in the lead role. It also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, Hareesh Peradi, Mohan Raman, and Vijayakumar. The movie is streaming now on Prime Video.

(A still from Rathnam | Image: YouTube)

Wanted Man

The movie follows a police officer who must retrieve an eyewitness and escort her after a cartel shooting leaves several DEA agents dead, but then he must decide who to trust when they discover that the attack was executed by American forces. It will premiere on Lionsgate Play on May 24.

Atlas

Starring Jennifer Lopez, the sci-fi thriller follows a brilliant counterterrorism analyst with a deep distrust of AI who discovers it might be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. It will premiere on Netflix on May 24.

(A poster of Atlas | Image: Netflix)

The Beach Boys

The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 24.