Streaming On OTT This Week (August 11-17): Saare Jahan Se Accha, Tehran, Andhera, Fixed, Young Millionaires And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week. This week is full of thrillers and action movies, and web series to stream, with many patriotic releases. OTT giants like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV are ready to premiere much-awaited seasons and movies, including Saare Jahan Se Accha, Tehran, Fixed, and Final Draft. So, clear your schedule and mark these releases to enjoy over the Independence Day long weekend.

Movies

Tehran

John Abraham’s geopolitical thriller Tehran, inspired by true events and set amid the tensions between Iran and Israel, is finally hitting theatres after a long delay. Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, the spy drama follows ACP Rajeev Kumar on a high-stakes mission where loyalty and betrayal collide. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli.

Release Date: August 14

Where to watch: Zee5

JSK: Janaki V vs State Of Kerala

The film follows Janaki, who falls victim to a cruel act. It shows her unexpected meeting with Adv. David Abel Donovan and her courageous fight for justice as she challenges the Indian court and judicial system.

Release Date: August 15

Where to watch: Zee5

Dog Man

Dog Man is a 2025 American animated superhero comedy film, produced by DreamWorks Animation and adapted from Dav Pilkey’s children’s graphic novel series.

Release Date: August 11

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Drop

Release Date: August 11

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Fixed

Release Date: August 13

Where to watch: Netflix

Web Series

Saare Jahan Se Accha

A determined Indian spy must outsmart his rival across the border in a battle of intelligence and skill to derail their nuclear programme.

Release Date: August 13

Where to watch: Netflix

Final Draft

Release Date: August 12

Where to watch: Netflix

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3

Release Date: August 11

Where to watch: Netflix

Outlander Season 7 Part 1

Release Date: August 11

Where to watch: Netflix

Young Millionaires

Release Date: August 13

Where to watch: Netflix

Andhera